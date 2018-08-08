Makes 2 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream 1 green onion, diced
- ¼ cup parsley, diced 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ½ pound extra-large shrimp, about 12 shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1 cup grated Mozzarella Cheese
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan Cheese, plus 2 tablespoons reserved
- ¼ cup grated Romano Cheese
- 2 tablespoons toasted panko crumbs, optional
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Add softened cream cheese to a mixing bowl and mix well with a fork until smooth. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, green onion and parsley and mix well to combine.
- Melt butter over medium-high heat in a skillet. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for one minute or until garlic becomes fragrant.
- Add shrimp to pan, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often, or until shrimp just turn pink and season with kosher salt. Remove from heat, add lemon juice and stir to combine.
- Add contents of skillet to cream cheese mixture. Add Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheeses and stir well. Transfer to a 2-cup oven-proof baking dish or 9 X 9 square baking dish and top with reserved 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with crackers.