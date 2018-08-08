Hot Shrimp Scampi Dip 

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature 
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise 
  • ¼ cup sour cream 1 green onion, diced 
  • ¼ cup parsley, diced 2 tablespoons butter 
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped 
  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes 
  • ½ pound extra-large shrimp, about 12 shrimp, peeled and deveined 
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt 
  • juice of 1 lemon 
  • 1 cup grated Mozzarella Cheese 
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan Cheese, plus 2 tablespoons reserved 
  • ¼ cup grated Romano Cheese 
  • 2 tablespoons toasted panko crumbs, optional

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Add softened cream cheese to a mixing bowl and mix well with a fork until smooth. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, green onion and parsley and mix well to combine.
  3. Melt butter over medium-high heat in a skillet. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for one minute or until garlic becomes fragrant.
  4. Add shrimp to pan, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often, or until shrimp just turn pink and season with kosher salt. Remove from heat, add lemon juice and stir to combine.
  5. Add contents of skillet to cream cheese mixture. Add Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheeses and stir well. Transfer to a 2-cup oven-proof baking dish or 9 X 9 square baking dish and top with reserved 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs.
  6. Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with crackers.

