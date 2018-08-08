Ingredients:
- 4 ears corn, shucked
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1⁄2 lime, scrubbed (including its juice and grated zest)
- 1 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1⁄4 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Fill the pot halfway with water and put it on the stove. Turn the heat to high and bring the water to a boil.
- Meanwhile, put the olive oil, mayonnaise, lime juice and zest, chili powder, and salt in the small bowl and whisk them together.
- Carefully add the corn to the boiling water. Now look at your watch or set a timer for 3 minutes.
- Turn the heat off and use a pair of tongs to move the corn from the pot to a plate. Brush or spoon some of the lime mixture over each ear of corn,rolling the ear to coat it. Serve right away.