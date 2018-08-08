Mexican Corn

Ingredients:

  • 4 ears corn, shucked
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1⁄2 lime, scrubbed (including its juice and grated zest)
  • 1 Tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp. chili powder
  • 1⁄4 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Fill the pot halfway with water and put it on the stove. Turn the heat to high and bring the water to a boil.
  2. Meanwhile, put the olive oil, mayonnaise, lime juice and zest, chili powder, and salt in the small bowl and whisk them together.
  3. Carefully add the corn to the boiling water. Now look at your watch or set a timer for 3 minutes.
  4. Turn the heat off and use a pair of tongs to move the corn from the pot to a plate. Brush or spoon some of the lime mixture over each ear of corn,rolling the ear to coat it. Serve right away.

