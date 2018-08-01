Ingredients:

4 ham steak about 1/2-inch thick

1 cup peaches, chopped

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar OR seasoned rice vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 teaspoon jalapeno chile, minced

Directions:

Ham steak is definitely an underdog when it comes to summertime recipes, but this unique grilling idea is sure to be a hit once you give it a shot. The combination of the sweet homemade peach salsa recipe and the savory, salty grilled ham steak is the perfect complement to beautiful summer weather. Combine the peaches, tomatoes, vinegar, thyme and jalapeno pepper in a small bowl. Season with salt. Chill until needed. Prepare medium-hot fire in charcoal grill or preheat gas grill to medium high. Grill ham over hot coals, turning once, until nicely browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Serve with peach salsa.

Serves 4

NOTE: For the salsa, balsamic vinegar is preferred but it changes the color of the sauce. White balsamic can be used or the seasoned rice vinegar.