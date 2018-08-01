Ingredients:
- 4 ham steak about 1/2-inch thick
- 1 cup peaches, chopped
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar OR seasoned rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 teaspoon jalapeno chile, minced
Directions:
- Ham steak is definitely an underdog when it comes to summertime recipes, but this unique grilling idea is sure to be a hit once you give it a shot. The combination of the sweet homemade peach salsa recipe and the savory, salty grilled ham steak is the perfect complement to beautiful summer weather.
- Combine the peaches, tomatoes, vinegar, thyme and jalapeno pepper in a small bowl. Season with salt. Chill until needed.
- Prepare medium-hot fire in charcoal grill or preheat gas grill to medium high. Grill ham over hot coals, turning once, until nicely browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Serve with peach salsa.
Serves 4
NOTE: For the salsa, balsamic vinegar is preferred but it changes the color of the sauce. White balsamic can be used or the seasoned rice vinegar.