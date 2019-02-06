Hot Chocolate Spiced Nuts
Yield: 24 Servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:35 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups pecans
- 2 cups cashews
- 2 cups almonds
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg white from an extra large egg
- 1 tablespoon water
Directions:
- Arrange oven racks to the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine the brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa powder, cayenne pepper, cinnamon and salt. Whisk together to combine, breaking up any lumps in the brown sugar.
- Add the egg white and water to a large bowl and whisk vigorously until foamy and light.
- Add the nuts to the egg white mixture and use a large spatula to mix the nuts until they are completely wet with egg white. There shouldn’t be any liquid remaining at the bottom of the bowl. If there is excess liquid, add more nuts and continue to toss until they are completely coated.
- Add the spice mixture to the nuts and mix until completely coated.
- Divide the nuts between the two baking sheets and spread evenly into a single layer. Place one pan on the upper rack and the other on the lower rack and bake for 10 minutes. Remove the nuts and stir or flip them. Spread into a single layer and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
- Cool on the baking sheets then transfer an airtight container for storage.
