Golden Rum Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup walnuts, chopped
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 3.4 oz package instant vanilla pudding mix
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup dark rum, divided
- ¾ cup water, divided
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup butter
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 325 F. Grease and flour a 10-inch bundt pan. Sprinkle chopped walnuts evenly over the bottom of the pan.
- Combine cake mix and pudding mix in a large bowl. Mix in eggs, 1/2 cup rum, 1/2 cup water, and oil until well-blended. Pour batter over chopped nuts in the pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean, about 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, combine sugar, butter, and remaining 1/4 cup water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until it thickens and slightly darkens, about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in remaining 1/2 cup rum.
- Let baked cake sit in the pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate. Brush glaze over top and sides until all glaze it used.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!