Golden Rum Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup walnuts, chopped
  • 1 box yellow cake mix
  • 1 3.4 oz package instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup dark rum, divided
  • ¾ cup water, divided
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ½ cup butter

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 F. Grease and flour a 10-inch bundt pan. Sprinkle chopped walnuts evenly over the bottom of the pan.
  2. Combine cake mix and pudding mix in a large bowl. Mix in eggs, 1/2 cup rum, 1/2 cup water, and oil until well-blended. Pour batter over chopped nuts in the pan.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean, about 1 hour.
  4. Meanwhile, combine sugar, butter, and remaining 1/4 cup water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until it thickens and slightly darkens, about 5 minutes.
  5. Remove from heat and stir in remaining 1/2 cup rum.
  6. Let baked cake sit in the pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate. Brush glaze over top and sides until all glaze it used.

