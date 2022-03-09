Irish Barmbrack (Sweetbread)
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cups raisins
- 1 3/4 cups sultanas
- 1 Zest of lemon, large
- 1 Zest of orange, large
- 1 1/3 cups dark brown sugar
- 2 cups black breakfast tea, hot and strong
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tao, mixed spice* or pumpkin pie spice (see notes)
- 2 eggs, beaten
Directions:
- Pre-heat the oven to 325°F (170°C) then butter and line 1 deep 9 Inch Cake Pan. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine the raisins, sultanas, zests, and sugar.
- Pour the hot tea over and stir to combine. Cover with cling wrap and allow to stand overnight at room temperature.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and spice.
- Stir in the fruit mixture followed by the eggs, alternating between the two. Mix until no dry streaks remain and the batter is well incorporated.
- At this point add in your charm wrapped in parchment paper. (see note in post above). Pour the batter into prepared pan.
- Bake for about 80-90 minutes, or until the cake is golden and springs back when pressed. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes, then turn it out onto the rack to cool completely.
- Slice and serve with butter. Store the Barmbrack at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 4 days. It also can be frozen for atleast 4 weeks. It is delicious toasted with butter and a cup of tea.
- *Mixed Spice: Combine 1/4 teaspoon of each ground Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cloves and Ginger.
