Irish Barmbrack (Sweetbread)

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cups raisins
  • 1 3/4 cups sultanas
  • 1 Zest of lemon, large
  • 1 Zest of orange, large
  • 1 1/3 cups dark brown sugar
  • 2 cups black breakfast tea, hot and strong
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tao, mixed spice* or pumpkin pie spice (see notes)
  • 2 eggs, beaten

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 325°F (170°C) then butter and line 1 deep 9 Inch Cake Pan. Set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the raisins, sultanas, zests, and sugar.
  3. Pour the hot tea over and stir to combine. Cover with cling wrap and allow to stand overnight at room temperature.
  4. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and spice.
  5. Stir in the fruit mixture followed by the eggs, alternating between the two. Mix until no dry streaks remain and the batter is well incorporated.
  6. At this point add in your charm wrapped in parchment paper. (see note in post above). Pour the batter into prepared pan.
  7. Bake for about 80-90 minutes, or until the cake is golden and springs back when pressed. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes, then turn it out onto the rack to cool completely.
  8. Slice and serve with butter. Store the Barmbrack at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 4 days. It also can be frozen for atleast 4 weeks. It is delicious toasted with butter and a cup of tea.
  9. *Mixed Spice: Combine 1/4 teaspoon of each ground Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cloves and Ginger. 

