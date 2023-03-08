Colcannon Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 2.5 lbs. Russet potatoes cut into chunks
- 1/2 lb bacon cut into small pieces
- 3 cups kale or green cabbage chopped
- 1/2 bunch scallions (green parts only) chopped
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 4 Tbsp butter + extra for serving
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cook the potatoes in a large, salted pot of boiling water until tender. Drain when cooked.
- Meanwhile, cook the bacon over medium-high heat in a skillet.
- Once the bacon is about done, add the kale to the skillet and cook until tender, about five minutes.
- Add the scallions to the skillet and cook for a minute or two.
- Mash the potatoes with the cream, sour cream and butter.
- Add the kale mix to the potatoes and mash it in until it’s completely mixed.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!