Colcannon Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 lbs. Russet potatoes cut into chunks
  • 1/2 lb bacon cut into small pieces
  • 3 cups kale or green cabbage chopped
  • 1/2 bunch scallions (green parts only) chopped
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 4 Tbsp butter + extra for serving
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Cook the potatoes in a large, salted pot of boiling water until tender. Drain when cooked.
  2. Meanwhile, cook the bacon over medium-high heat in a skillet.
  3. Once the bacon is about done, add the kale to the skillet and cook until tender, about five minutes.
  4. Add the scallions to the skillet and cook for a minute or two.
  5. Mash the potatoes with the cream, sour cream and butter.
  6. Add the kale mix to the potatoes and mash it in until it’s completely mixed.

