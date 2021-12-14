Turkey Biscuit Stew
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup chopped onion
- ¼ cup butter, cubed
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
- 1 can (10-½ ounces) condensed chicken broth, undiluted
- ¾ cup milk
- 2 cups cubed cooked turkey (or chicken)
- 1 cup cooked peas
- 1 cup cooked, sliced carrots
- 1 tube (10 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, not flaky
Directions:
- In a 10-inch ovenproof skillet (like cast iron), add butter and sauté onion until tender over medium heat.
- Stir in flour, salt and pepper until well blended. Add broth and milk and bring to a boil. Stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbling.
- Add the turkey, peas and carrots and heat through.
- Open refrigerated biscuits and separate. Gently place and arrange biscuits over the stew.
- Bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and puffy.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!