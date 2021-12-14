Turkey Biscuit Stew

By -
0
3

Turkey Biscuit Stew

Ingredients:

  • ⅓ cup chopped onion
  • ¼ cup butter, cubed
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 can (10-½ ounces) condensed chicken broth, undiluted
  • ¾ cup milk
  • 2 cups cubed cooked turkey (or chicken)
  • 1 cup cooked peas
  • 1 cup cooked, sliced carrots
  • 1 tube (10 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, not flaky

Directions:

  1. In a 10-inch ovenproof skillet (like cast iron), add butter and sauté onion until tender over medium heat.
  2. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until well blended. Add broth and milk and bring to a boil. Stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbling.
  3. Add the turkey, peas and carrots and heat through.
  4. Open refrigerated biscuits and separate. Gently place and arrange biscuits over the stew.
  5. Bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and puffy.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.