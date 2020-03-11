Italian Sausage Egg Skillet
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 4 large EGGS
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cups frozen southern-style hash brown potatoes
- 8 oz. Italian sausage, cooked, sliced (6 sausage links)
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms, optional
- 1 cup frozen tri-color pepper mixture
- 1/4 cup milk OR water
- 1/4 tsp. dried oregano leaves
- 1/2 cup shredded Italian cheese blend
Directions:
- HEAT oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.
- ADD potatoes; COOK covered, stirring occasionally until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. ADD sausage, mushrooms (if desired) and peppers; COOK uncovered, stirring occasionally until vegetables are tender, about 4 minutes.
- Meanwhile BEAT eggs, milk, salt and oregano in medium bowl until blended. REDUCE heat to medium. POUR eggs over mixture in skillet. As eggs begin to set, gently PULL the eggs across the pan with an inverted turner. CONTINUE cooking until eggs are thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly.
- SPRINKLE with cheese. REMOVE from heat; cover pan. LET STAND until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.
