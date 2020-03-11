Mexican Egg & Potato Breakfast

Mexican Egg & Potato Breakfast

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 4 large EGGS
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 cups frozen potatoes, cubed small
  • 1/4 cup milk OR water
  • 1/4 tsp. salt & pepper
  • 1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
  • 1/4 cup salsa
  • 1/4 cup crumbled tortilla chips
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro, optional

Directions:

  1. HEAT oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.
  2. ADD potatoes; COOK covered, stirring occasionally until golden, about 8 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile BEAT eggs, milk, salt and pepper in medium bowl until blended. REDUCE heat to medium. POUR eggs over potatoes in skillet. As eggs begin to set, gently PULL the eggs across the pan with an inverted turner. CONTINUE cooking until eggs are thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly.
  4. SPRINKLE with cheese. REMOVE from heat and COVER. LET STAND until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.
  5. TOP with salsa, chips and cilantro, and SERVE.  

