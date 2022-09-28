Kartoffel Salat (German Potato Salad)

By -
0
48

Kartoffel Salat (German Potato Salad)

Submitted by: Shellee Murcko of Napoleon, OH
Yield: Serves 1- to 15 people

Ingredients:

  • 3 pounds potatoes boiled in jackets the day before
  • 1 pound bacon, cubed and lightly browned
  • ½ cup chopped onions
  • 6 Tbsp. flour
  • ¾ cup vinegar
  • 3 cups water
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 2 Tbsp salt

Directions:

  1. Dice potatoes. Add onions and bacon.
  2. Make dressing by adding flour to bacon fat and mixing well. Add vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Boil until thick.
  3. Pour over potatoes. Blend well and cook over low heat for a few minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.