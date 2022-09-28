Kartoffel Salat (German Potato Salad)
Submitted by: Shellee Murcko of Napoleon, OH
Yield: Serves 1- to 15 people
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds potatoes boiled in jackets the day before
- 1 pound bacon, cubed and lightly browned
- ½ cup chopped onions
- 6 Tbsp. flour
- ¾ cup vinegar
- 3 cups water
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp salt
Directions:
- Dice potatoes. Add onions and bacon.
- Make dressing by adding flour to bacon fat and mixing well. Add vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Boil until thick.
- Pour over potatoes. Blend well and cook over low heat for a few minutes.
