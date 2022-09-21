Crab and Rice Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab and Rice Stuffed Mushrooms

Yield: 8 mushrooms

Ingredients:

  • 8 med. Portobello mushrooms
  • 2½ cups cooked med. grain brown rice
  • 1½ cups crab meat
  • 1 cup chopped baby spinach
  • ½ cup diced red pepper
  • ½ cup muffuletta or hot olive pickle mix
  • ½ cup light cream cheese
  • ½ cup light goat or feta cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. grainy mustard
  • 1 large navel orange

Directions:

  1. With a spoon, scrape gills off mushrooms; remove stems and discard. Arrange mushrooms gill side up on a parchment lined baking sheet.
  2. In a large bowl, combine rice, crab, spinach, pepper, muffuletta, cream cheese, goat or feta cheese and mustard.
  3. Fill each mushroom with a generous portion.
  4. Peel and slice orange crosswise into 8 thin rounds; top each mushroom with 1 slice.
  5. Bake at 400°F for 25-30 minutes until mushrooms have wilted and filling has heated through.
  6. Garnish with micro-greens and chives.

