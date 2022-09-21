Crab and Rice Stuffed Mushrooms
Yield: 8 mushrooms
Ingredients:
- 8 med. Portobello mushrooms
- 2½ cups cooked med. grain brown rice
- 1½ cups crab meat
- 1 cup chopped baby spinach
- ½ cup diced red pepper
- ½ cup muffuletta or hot olive pickle mix
- ½ cup light cream cheese
- ½ cup light goat or feta cheese
- 2 Tbsp. grainy mustard
- 1 large navel orange
Directions:
- With a spoon, scrape gills off mushrooms; remove stems and discard. Arrange mushrooms gill side up on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- In a large bowl, combine rice, crab, spinach, pepper, muffuletta, cream cheese, goat or feta cheese and mustard.
- Fill each mushroom with a generous portion.
- Peel and slice orange crosswise into 8 thin rounds; top each mushroom with 1 slice.
- Bake at 400°F for 25-30 minutes until mushrooms have wilted and filling has heated through.
- Garnish with micro-greens and chives.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!