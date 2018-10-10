Sweet Pumpkin Soufflés

Ingredients:

  • Sugar for dish
  • 6 EGG WHITES, room temperature
  • 3/4 tsp. cream of tartar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 6 EGG YOLKS
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

  1. HEAT oven to 375°F. COAT 4 lightly greased 8-ounce soufflé dishes evenly and completely with sugar. PLACE in 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking pan. 
  2. BEAT egg whites and cream of tartar in mixer bowl with whisk attachment on high speed until foamy. Beating constantly, ADD 1/2 cup sugar, 2 Tbsp. at a time, beating after each addition until sugar is dissolved before adding the next. (Rub a bit of mixture between thumb and forefinger; it should feel completely smooth.) Continue beating until whites are glossy and stand in soft peaks. 
  3. BEAT egg yolks in separate bowl on high speed until thick and lemon-colored. FOLD IN pumpkin and pie spice. Gently but thoroughly FOLD yolk mixture into whites until no streaks of white remain. POUR into soufflé dishes, dividing evenly. 
  4. PLACE pan with soufflé dishes on rack in middle of 375°F oven. POUR very hot water into pan to within 1/2 inch of top of dishes.
  5. BAKE until soufflés are puffy and delicately browned, 15 to 20 minutes. SERVE IMMEDIATELY.

