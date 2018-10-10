Ingredients:
- Sugar for dish
- 6 EGG WHITES, room temperature
- 3/4 tsp. cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 6 EGG YOLKS
- 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Directions:
- HEAT oven to 375°F. COAT 4 lightly greased 8-ounce soufflé dishes evenly and completely with sugar. PLACE in 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking pan.
- BEAT egg whites and cream of tartar in mixer bowl with whisk attachment on high speed until foamy. Beating constantly, ADD 1/2 cup sugar, 2 Tbsp. at a time, beating after each addition until sugar is dissolved before adding the next. (Rub a bit of mixture between thumb and forefinger; it should feel completely smooth.) Continue beating until whites are glossy and stand in soft peaks.
- BEAT egg yolks in separate bowl on high speed until thick and lemon-colored. FOLD IN pumpkin and pie spice. Gently but thoroughly FOLD yolk mixture into whites until no streaks of white remain. POUR into soufflé dishes, dividing evenly.
- PLACE pan with soufflé dishes on rack in middle of 375°F oven. POUR very hot water into pan to within 1/2 inch of top of dishes.
- BAKE until soufflés are puffy and delicately browned, 15 to 20 minutes. SERVE IMMEDIATELY.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!