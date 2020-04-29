Korean Beef & Vegetable Bowls
Courtesy of: Beef Checkoff www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com
Ingredients:
- 1 beef Flank Steak (about 1 pound)
- 1 cup uncooked rice
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 4 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, divided
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen broccoli stir-fry vegetable mix
- 1 cup Korean barbecue sauce marinade
Directions:
- Prepare rice according to package directions. Set aside; keep warm.
- Meanwhile, cut beef Flank Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise diagonally into 1/4-inch thick strips. Season steak with garlic salt.
- Heat 1 teaspoon sesame oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon sesame oil and remaining beef. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
- Heat remaining sesame oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add broccoli stir-fry mix; cook 4 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Return beef to skillet. Add rice and marinade. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through and vegetables are crisp-tender. Serve in bowls.
