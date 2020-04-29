Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

Courtesy of: Beef Checkoff www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1 inch thick
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic, divided
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 1/4 cup oyster sauce
  • 2 tablespooons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
  • 2 cups bamboo shoots, edamame, baby corn or water chestnuts
  • 2 cups hot cooked rice

Directions:

  1. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/8-inch strips. Toss beef with 1 tablespoon garlic and red pepper.
  2. Heat non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Remove from skillet.
  3. Add remaining 1 tablespoon garlic, green onions, oyster sauce, sugar and ginger to same skillet; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce is hot. Return beef to skillet. Add bamboo shoots; cook and stir until bamboo shoots are hot. Serve over rice.

