Tropical Smoothie Bowl

Tropical Smoothie Bowls

Tropical Smoothie Bowl
Courtesy of: National Honey Board
Yield: 2 Servings

For Smoothie:

  • 1 banana, cut into large chunks, frozen
  • 1/2 cup frozen pineapple chunks
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup honey

Toppings

  • 1/2 cup fresh pineapple, diced
  • 1 mango, sliced
  • 1/4 cup toasted coconut
  • 2 Tbsp. macadamia nuts, toasted and chopped
  • 2 tsp. chia seeds

Directions:

  1. Blend the frozen fruit, yogurt, coconut milk and honey until smooth and divide between two bowls. Top each bowl with the fresh fruit, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts and chia seeds; eat immediately

