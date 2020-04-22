Tropical Smoothie Bowl
Courtesy of: National Honey Board
Yield: 2 Servings
For Smoothie:
- 1 banana, cut into large chunks, frozen
- 1/2 cup frozen pineapple chunks
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1/4 cup honey
Toppings
- 1/2 cup fresh pineapple, diced
- 1 mango, sliced
- 1/4 cup toasted coconut
- 2 Tbsp. macadamia nuts, toasted and chopped
- 2 tsp. chia seeds
Directions:
- Blend the frozen fruit, yogurt, coconut milk and honey until smooth and divide between two bowls. Top each bowl with the fresh fruit, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts and chia seeds; eat immediately
