Waldorf Salad Remix

Salad Ingredients:

  • 4 cups thinly sliced apples (about 3 large)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced celery (2 stalks)
  • 3/4 cup cashew nuts
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • Arugula, watercress, or frisee salad greens, washed and dried

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon fresh apple cider
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon raspberry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon finely diced shallots
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

Directions:

  1. In large bowl stir together all salad ingredients; set aside.
  2. Meanwhile in a 1-cup glass measure add all dressing ingredients. With wire whisk, mix well.
  3. Pour about 1/2 of dressing over salad ingredients; toss to coat all ingredients.
  4. For each serving, place about 1 cup of apple salad on top of a pile of salad greens; drizzle with additional dressing if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.

