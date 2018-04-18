Salad Ingredients:
- 4 cups thinly sliced apples (about 3 large)
- 1 cup thinly sliced celery (2 stalks)
- 3/4 cup cashew nuts
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- Arugula, watercress, or frisee salad greens, washed and dried
Dressing Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon fresh apple cider
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon raspberry vinegar
- 1 tablespoon finely diced shallots
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper
Directions:
- In large bowl stir together all salad ingredients; set aside.
- Meanwhile in a 1-cup glass measure add all dressing ingredients. With wire whisk, mix well.
- Pour about 1/2 of dressing over salad ingredients; toss to coat all ingredients.
- For each serving, place about 1 cup of apple salad on top of a pile of salad greens; drizzle with additional dressing if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!