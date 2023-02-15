Lasagna Cups
Ingredients:
- 24-oz. bag frozen spinach and cheese ravioli
- 4 Tbsp. olive oil
- 14.5-ounce can chopped tomatoes
- 1 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 sm. carrot, chopped
- 1 clove garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 3 Tbsp. grated Parmesan
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the ravioli and cook according to the package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water until cool enough to handle.
- Position an oven rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 F.
- Brush the cups of a 12-cup muffin tin with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Set aside.
- Combine the tomatoes, Italian seasoning, carrot, garlic and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a blender. Blend until well combined but not entirely smooth, about 20 seconds. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spoon 1/2 teaspoon sauce into each oiled cup, top with a ravioli, then with 1 teaspoon sauce and 1 teaspoon mozzarella. Repeat twice so that each cup has three raviolis layered on top of each other with sauce and mozzarella.
- Evenly divide the remaining sauce among the cups.
- Top each with 1 tablespoon mozzarella and 1/4 teaspoon Parmesan.
- Bake until the top of each lasagna is golden brown and bubbly, 18 to 20 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!