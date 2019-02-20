Layered Brunch Casserole

A piece of Layered Brunch Casserole

Layered Brunch Casserole

Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 1/2 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
  • 6 slices Swiss cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped lean ham (8 ounces)
  • 6 slices American cheese
  • 8 large EGGS
  • 1 1/2 cups nonfat milk
  • 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp. dried minced onions
  • 1 1/2 cups crushed corn flakes
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted, optional

Directions:

  1. SPRAY a 3-quart casserole dish with cooking spray; set aside.
  2. LAYER half of the potatoes, Swiss cheese, ham and American cheese in prepared casserole. REPEAT layers.
  3. BLEND remaining ingredients except corn flakes and butter, until combined.
  4. POUR over ingredients in casserole. 
  5. REFRIGERATE, covered, several hours or overnight.
  6. PREHEAT oven to 350°F. Uncover casserole and sprinkle with corn flakes.
  7. DRIZZLE with melted butter, if desired.
  8. BAKE casserole 50 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.

Note: If using a 13 x 9-inch baking dish, make only one layer of ingredients. Bake 40 to 45 minutes.

