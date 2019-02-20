Layered Brunch Casserole
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- 2 1/2 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
- 6 slices Swiss cheese
- 1 1/2 cups chopped lean ham (8 ounces)
- 6 slices American cheese
- 8 large EGGS
- 1 1/2 cups nonfat milk
- 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp. dried minced onions
- 1 1/2 cups crushed corn flakes
- 1/4 cup butter, melted, optional
Directions:
- SPRAY a 3-quart casserole dish with cooking spray; set aside.
- LAYER half of the potatoes, Swiss cheese, ham and American cheese in prepared casserole. REPEAT layers.
- BLEND remaining ingredients except corn flakes and butter, until combined.
- POUR over ingredients in casserole.
- REFRIGERATE, covered, several hours or overnight.
- PREHEAT oven to 350°F. Uncover casserole and sprinkle with corn flakes.
- DRIZZLE with melted butter, if desired.
- BAKE casserole 50 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.
Note: If using a 13 x 9-inch baking dish, make only one layer of ingredients. Bake 40 to 45 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!