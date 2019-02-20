Cheesy Potato Casserole
Yield: 16 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total time:55 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pint (2 cups) sour cream
- 1 can (10 3/4 oz) condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon garlic salt
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1 bag (30 oz) frozen country-style shredded hash brown potatoes, partially thawed
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (8 oz)
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- In large bowl, combine 1 pint (2 cups) sour cream, 1 can (10 3/4 oz) condensed cream of chicken soup, 1/2 cup melted butter, 1 tablespoon garlic salt, 1 cup chopped onions, 1 bag (30 oz) frozen country-style shredded hash brown potatoes, partially thawed, and 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (8 oz); stir until well blended.
- Pour into ungreased 13×9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Bake 45 minutes.
