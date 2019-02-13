Potato and Onion Scallop
Originally published on: March 2, 1923
Ingredients:
- Potatoes
- Cold Water
- 1 Spanish Onion
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh Parsley</li>
- Butter
- Salt & Pepper
- Sugar
- light cream or rich milk
Directions:
- Slice as many potatoes as are needed, thinly, into cold water to stand for 1 hour. With a sharp knife, slice one Spanish onion very thin. Chop parsley enough to make 2 teaspoonfuls. Butter a shallow baking dish.
- Drain the potatoes dry and place a layer in the dish, then a layer of onions, sprinkle them with parsley, and dust with salt and pepper and a teaspoonful of sugar. Dot this layer with butter, then proceed with the next layer, following the same plan, having potatoes on top. Now dot the potatoes thickly with little lumps of butter and pour in a capful of light cream or rich milk.
- Cover the dish and bake the potatoes until they are soft, then uncover and brown them slightly.
I wonder how much a cap full of milk was back then? Love the recipes and trying to picture a 20’s kitchen! :)