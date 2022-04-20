Leek and Potato Frittata

Leek and Potato Frittata

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 2 cups sliced leeks
  • 10 oz fresh spinach
  • 2 cups frozen red potatoes thawed and chopped
  • 1/3 cue milk
  • 4 egg whites
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 2 tbsp dry bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Add oil to a sauté pan over medium heat. Add leek and sauté 4 minutes. Add spinach and potatoes; sauté for 2 minutes or until spinach wilts. Combine milk, seasoning, salt and pepper, 4 eggs and 4 egg whites; stir well with a whisk. Add leek mixture.
  3. Pour into a 9.5 inch round baking dish or pie plate coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with cheese and bread crumbs.
  4. Bake at 350 degrees fro 20-25 minutes. For a golden brown top, broil for 4 minutes after baking.

