Leek and Potato Frittata
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 2 cups sliced leeks
- 10 oz fresh spinach
- 2 cups frozen red potatoes thawed and chopped
- 1/3 cue milk
- 4 egg whites
- 4 eggs
- 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 2 tbsp dry bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Add oil to a sauté pan over medium heat. Add leek and sauté 4 minutes. Add spinach and potatoes; sauté for 2 minutes or until spinach wilts. Combine milk, seasoning, salt and pepper, 4 eggs and 4 egg whites; stir well with a whisk. Add leek mixture.
- Pour into a 9.5 inch round baking dish or pie plate coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with cheese and bread crumbs.
- Bake at 350 degrees fro 20-25 minutes. For a golden brown top, broil for 4 minutes after baking.
