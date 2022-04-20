Potato and Pea Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds small red potatoes
  • 1⁄4 cup olive or canola oil
  • 3 Tbsp. white vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled and pressed through a garlic press or minced
  • 1⁄4 tsp. salt
  • 1⁄4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 1⁄4 cup fresh mint and/or basil leaves, chopped
  • 1⁄3 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions:

  1. Put the potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold water.
  2. Put the pot on the stove and turn the heat to high. Bring the potatoes to a boil, then lower the heat to medium-low and cook until the potatoes are firm but slightly tender, about 7 minutes. Pour the potatoes into the colander and set them aside for 10 minutes.
  3. Put the oil, vinegar, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper in the bowl and mix with a fork.
  4. Add the potatoes to the bowl with the vinaigrette and gently mix with a rubber spatula. Stir in the peas, mint and/or basil, and feta right before serving.
  5. Serve right away or cover and refrigerate up to overnight.

