Lemon Almond Biscotti

Lemon Almond Biscotti

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup butter, softened
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. grated lemon rind
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Beat butter in a bowl with electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds.
  3. Add sugar, lemon rind, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Beat until well blended.
  4. Beat in eggs; beat in flour to crumb texture. Stir in almonds.
  5. Knead the dough and then shape into two 9-inch logs. Flatten logs with the palm of your hand to 1 1/2″ thickness. Place on a nonstick baking sheet.
  6. Bake 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet 1 hour.
  7. Slice each log into 16 pieces, 1/2 inch each. Place cut side down on baking sheet and bake 7 minutes. Turn and bake 7 minutes more or until golden.
  8. Place on rack and cool.

