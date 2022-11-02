Lemon Almond Biscotti
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup butter, softened
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp. grated lemon rind
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 2 large eggs
- 2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Beat butter in a bowl with electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds.
- Add sugar, lemon rind, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Beat until well blended.
- Beat in eggs; beat in flour to crumb texture. Stir in almonds.
- Knead the dough and then shape into two 9-inch logs. Flatten logs with the palm of your hand to 1 1/2″ thickness. Place on a nonstick baking sheet.
- Bake 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet 1 hour.
- Slice each log into 16 pieces, 1/2 inch each. Place cut side down on baking sheet and bake 7 minutes. Turn and bake 7 minutes more or until golden.
- Place on rack and cool.
