Ingredients:

  • 1 bag Romaine lettuce mix
  • 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 1/2 cup sliced red onion
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Combine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion and cheese in a large bowl.
  2. Whisk together oil, lemon juice, oregano and salt in small bowl. Pour over lettuce mixture and toss until coated.

