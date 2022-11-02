Greek Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 bag Romaine lettuce mix
- 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1/2 cup sliced red onion
- 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Combine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion and cheese in a large bowl.
- Whisk together oil, lemon juice, oregano and salt in small bowl. Pour over lettuce mixture and toss until coated.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!