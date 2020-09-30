Lemon Chicken and Glazed Root Vegetables
Cinnamon Glazed Root Vegetables:
- 1 small raw sweet potato (cut into 1-inch cubes, peeled if desired)
- 1/2 cup baby carrots (cut into 1-inch pieces)
- 1 small turnip (cut into 1-inch cubes)
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. light tub margarine
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon 1 tsp. brown sugar
Lemon Chicken:
- non-stick Cooking spray
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (all visible fat discarded)
- 1 lemon
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
Cinnamon Glazed Root Vegetables:
- Preheat oven to 400˚F.
- Combine vegetables in a medium mixing bowl and toss with olive oil to coat.
- Spread vegetables on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.
- Stir vegetables and bake an additional 20 minutes until vegetables are tender (pierce easily with a fork) and are lightly browned.
- Return vegetables to mixing bowl and add margarine, cinnamon and brown sugar. Toss until margarine is melted and vegetables are coated with cinnamon and sugar.
Lemon Chicken:
- Pound chicken to even thinness (about 1 inch). Spray a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray, place over medium heat.
- Add chicken to skillet and squeeze juice of ½ the lemon over the chicken. Sprinkle pepper, parsley and oregano over the chicken.
- Cook for 5-10 minutes on each side.
