Cinnamon Glazed Root Vegetables:

  • 1 small raw sweet potato (cut into 1-inch cubes, peeled if desired) 
  • 1/2 cup baby carrots (cut into 1-inch pieces) 
  • 1 small turnip (cut into 1-inch cubes) 
  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil 
  • 1 Tbsp. light tub margarine 
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon 1 tsp. brown sugar 

Lemon Chicken:

  • non-stick Cooking spray 
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (all visible fat discarded) 
  • 1 lemon 
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper 
  • 1/2 tsp. dried parsley 
  • 1/2 tsp. dried oregano 

Cinnamon Glazed Root Vegetables:

  1. Preheat oven to 400˚F. 
  2. Combine vegetables in a medium mixing bowl and toss with olive oil to coat. 
  3. Spread vegetables on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. 
  4. Stir vegetables and bake an additional 20 minutes until vegetables are tender (pierce easily with a fork) and are lightly browned. 
  5. Return vegetables to mixing bowl and add margarine, cinnamon and brown sugar.  Toss until margarine is melted and vegetables are coated with cinnamon and sugar. 

Lemon Chicken:

  1. Pound chicken to even thinness (about 1 inch).  Spray a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray, place over medium heat. 
  2. Add chicken to skillet and squeeze juice of ½ the lemon over the chicken.  Sprinkle pepper, parsley and oregano over the chicken. 
  3. Cook for 5-10 minutes on each side.  

