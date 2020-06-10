Almond Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie
Yield: 1 pie
Ingredients:
- 1 9-inch baked pie shell
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted
For Filling:
- 1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese
- 1/3 cup whipping cream
- 3 Tbsp. honey
- 2 Tbsp. almond flavored liqueur
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/8 tsp. salt
For Topping:
Directions:
- Spread melted chocolate over bottom of baked pie shell. Chill.
- Beat cream cheese with whipping cream, 3 Tablespoons honey, almond liqueur, vanilla and salt. Spoon over chocolate. Chill 30 minutes.
- Combine strawberries with 2 Tablespoons honey and melted jelly. Toss gently to coat berries completely. Arrange over cream cheese filling. Refrigerate until ready to serve. TIP: Best served within 2 to 3 hours.
