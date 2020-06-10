Almond Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

Almond Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie
Yield: 1 pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 9-inch baked pie shell
  • 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

For Filling:

  • 1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese
  • 1/3 cup whipping cream
  • 3 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 Tbsp. almond flavored liqueur
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/8 tsp. salt

For Topping:

  • 1 1/2 baskets fresh strawberries, washed and hulled
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1/2 cup red currant jelly, melted

    • Directions:

    1. Spread melted chocolate over bottom of baked pie shell. Chill.
    2. Beat cream cheese with whipping cream, 3 Tablespoons honey, almond liqueur, vanilla and salt. Spoon over chocolate. Chill 30 minutes.
    3. Combine strawberries with 2 Tablespoons honey and melted jelly. Toss gently to coat berries completely. Arrange over cream cheese filling. Refrigerate until ready to serve.  TIP: Best served within 2 to 3 hours.

