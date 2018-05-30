Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp 

Ingredients:

  • 16 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined 
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest 
  • Juice of one lemon 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1/8 teaspoon red chile pepper flakes 
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt 

Ingredients for the lemon-garlic butter:

  • 1/2 cup butter, softened 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley 
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • 1/8 teaspoon red chile pepper flakes 

Directions:

  1. Combine shrimp, oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, minced garlic, red chile pepper flakes and salt in a large bowl. Cover and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, combine ingredients for lemon- garlic butter with a fork in a small bowl and set aside.
  3. Preheat grill over medium-high heat. Place four shrimp on a skewer, then grill skewers for 2-3 minutes a side, or until shrimp are plump and pink.
  4. Remove to a platter, then slather with lemon garlic butter while hot. Serve immediately.

