Ingredients:
- 16 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- Juice of one lemon
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/8 teaspoon red chile pepper flakes
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Ingredients for the lemon-garlic butter:
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/8 teaspoon red chile pepper flakes
Directions:
- Combine shrimp, oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, minced garlic, red chile pepper flakes and salt in a large bowl. Cover and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine ingredients for lemon- garlic butter with a fork in a small bowl and set aside.
- Preheat grill over medium-high heat. Place four shrimp on a skewer, then grill skewers for 2-3 minutes a side, or until shrimp are plump and pink.
- Remove to a platter, then slather with lemon garlic butter while hot. Serve immediately.
