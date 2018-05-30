Tuna Melt Burger

Ingredients:

  • 1 6 ounce can light tuna in water, drained
  • 1/2 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese shredded or diced
  • 2 stalks celery chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Tablespoon dried minced onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
  • 12 slices 100% whole wheat bread

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚ F.
  2. Drain tuna and break the meat apart with a fork. Mix tuna, cheese, celery, light mayonnaise, dried onion, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl with a wooden spoon.
  3. Spread tuna mixture on six of the pieces of whole wheat bread and place a single slice of bread on top of each. Put each sandwich either on a cookie sheet or on a square of aluminum foil, wrapping the foil around the sandwiches and folding edges securely.
  4. Bake about 20 minutes or until hot in the middle. Cool slightly before serving.

