Ingredients:
- 1 6 ounce can light tuna in water, drained
- 1/2 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese shredded or diced
- 2 stalks celery chopped
- 1 tablespoon Tablespoon dried minced onion
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 12 slices 100% whole wheat bread
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚ F.
- Drain tuna and break the meat apart with a fork. Mix tuna, cheese, celery, light mayonnaise, dried onion, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl with a wooden spoon.
- Spread tuna mixture on six of the pieces of whole wheat bread and place a single slice of bread on top of each. Put each sandwich either on a cookie sheet or on a square of aluminum foil, wrapping the foil around the sandwiches and folding edges securely.
- Bake about 20 minutes or until hot in the middle. Cool slightly before serving.
