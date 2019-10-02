Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Sweet Peppers
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, bottoms trimmed, cut in half and outside leaves removed
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 6 medium garlic cloves, chopped
- 3 tablespoons basil, chopped
- 2 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped
- salt and pepper, to tastew
- 2 red sweet peppers, large diced
- 2 yellow sweet peppers, large diced
- 1 cup balsamic vinegar, reduced to light syrup
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375 F.
- Combine Brussels sprouts with all ingredients except peppers and balsamic syrup. Toss Brussels sprout mixture and season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer mixture to sheet pan and roast in oven for 15 minutes. Stir sweet peppers into mixture and roast 5-10 minutes more.
- Remove from oven and place on serving platter. Drizzle with balsamic syrup and serve immediately. Serves: 6-8
