Lemon Cookie Bars

Lemon Cookie Bars

Ingredients for the Cookie Bars:

  • 10 tablespoons (1 and 1/4 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Ingredients for the Lemon Glaze:

  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1-2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 8×8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.
  2. In bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, or in large bowl with hand-held mixer, beat butter, sugar and lemon zest until smooth and creamy, about 2-3 minutes. Scrape down bowl and add eggs and yolk one at a time, mixing after each. Add lemon juice and mix until combined.
  3. Combine flour, salt, and baking powder and add to wet ingredients. Mix on low until mixture is smooth.
  4. Spread batter evenly into prepared pan and bake until edges just turn golden brown, about 30-35 minutes. Let cool completely.
  5. Whisk together powdered sugar, lemon zest and enough lemon juice to make a thick but pourable glaze.
  6. Pour over cooled bars and let sit for 30 minutes to set, or chill in fridge for 15 minutes. Slice and serve.

