Lemon Cookie Bars
Ingredients for the Cookie Bars:
- 10 tablespoons (1 and 1/4 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 2 large eggs
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Ingredients for the Lemon Glaze:
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1-2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 8×8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.
- In bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, or in large bowl with hand-held mixer, beat butter, sugar and lemon zest until smooth and creamy, about 2-3 minutes. Scrape down bowl and add eggs and yolk one at a time, mixing after each. Add lemon juice and mix until combined.
- Combine flour, salt, and baking powder and add to wet ingredients. Mix on low until mixture is smooth.
- Spread batter evenly into prepared pan and bake until edges just turn golden brown, about 30-35 minutes. Let cool completely.
- Whisk together powdered sugar, lemon zest and enough lemon juice to make a thick but pourable glaze.
- Pour over cooled bars and let sit for 30 minutes to set, or chill in fridge for 15 minutes. Slice and serve.
