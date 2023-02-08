Lobster Mac and Cheese
Serve with creamy coleslaw and brown ale.
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. butter divided
- ½ Tbsp. flour
- ¾ cup water
- 1 cup milk or heavy cream
- 1½ cups corkscrew pasta uncooked
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp. smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup chopped cooked lobster meat plus more for garnish
- ⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 Tbsp chives thinly sliced
- cooking spray
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Butter a 2-3 quart baking dish.
- Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the flour, and then whisk until combined, about 30 seconds.
- Pour in the water and whisk until smooth and just thickened. Add the milk and whisk until combined.
- Stir in the pasta, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika and pepper, and bring the mixture to a simmer.
- Cook for 12-14 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is done.
- Turn the heat to low, and mix in the cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Keep stirring until the sauce is smooth. Fold in the lobster meat.
- Transfer the pasta mixture to the prepared buttered baking dish. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, and stir it into the panko breadcrumbs. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the top of the pasta.
- Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the topping is golden brown. Sprinkle with chives and garnish with additional chunks of lobster if desired.
