Lobster Mac and Cheese

Delicious baked breaded lobster macaroni and cheddar cheese

Serve with creamy coleslaw and brown ale.

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. butter divided
  • ½ Tbsp. flour
  • ¾ cup water
  • 1 cup milk or heavy cream
  • 1½ cups corkscrew pasta uncooked
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp. tsp onion powder
  • ¼ tsp. smoked paprika
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup chopped cooked lobster meat plus more for garnish
  • ⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 Tbsp chives thinly sliced
  • cooking spray

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Butter a 2-3 quart baking dish.
  2. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the flour, and then whisk until combined, about 30 seconds.
  3. Pour in the water and whisk until smooth and just thickened. Add the milk and whisk until combined.
  4. Stir in the pasta, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika and pepper, and bring the mixture to a simmer.
  5. Cook for 12-14 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is done.
  6. Turn the heat to low, and mix in the cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Keep stirring until the sauce is smooth. Fold in the lobster meat.
  7. Transfer the pasta mixture to the prepared buttered baking dish. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, and stir it into the panko breadcrumbs. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the top of the pasta.
  8. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the topping is golden brown. Sprinkle with chives and garnish with additional chunks of lobster if desired.

