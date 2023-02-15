Strawberry Mice

Strawberry Mice

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint strawberries
  • black writing icing
  • 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup almond flakes
  • 2 straps raspberry licorice
  • 3- ½” sliced Swiss cheese pieces

Directions:

  1. Remove the green stems from each strawberry.
  2. Slice a small slice from one side of each strawberry so it will sit flat on the plate.
  3. Use the black writing icing to stick a chocolate chip on the pointy end as a nose.
  4. Use the writing icing to create eyes.
  5. Poke two slots with a sharp knife and slide in two almond flakes for mouse ears.
  6. Use a skewer to poke a hole into the berry and slide in the licorice as a tail.
  7. Cut the cheese into wedges and serve with the strawberry mice.

