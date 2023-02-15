Strawberry Mice
Ingredients:
- 1 pint strawberries
- black writing icing
- 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup almond flakes
- 2 straps raspberry licorice
- 3- ½” sliced Swiss cheese pieces
Directions:
- Remove the green stems from each strawberry.
- Slice a small slice from one side of each strawberry so it will sit flat on the plate.
- Use the black writing icing to stick a chocolate chip on the pointy end as a nose.
- Use the writing icing to create eyes.
- Poke two slots with a sharp knife and slide in two almond flakes for mouse ears.
- Use a skewer to poke a hole into the berry and slide in the licorice as a tail.
- Cut the cheese into wedges and serve with the strawberry mice.
