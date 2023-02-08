Breakfast Crepes filled with Ricotta
Serve with fresh fruit, banana bread, coffee or hot tea.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- ⅛ tsp salt
- 1½ tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp sugar
- 1 cup milk
- 1 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/2 cup walnuts for topping, chopped fine
Ingredients for Ricotta Filling:
- 12 oz. cream cheese, room temp
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 tsp. honey
- 1/3 cup sugar
Directions:
- In a large bowl, add the flour, eggs, salt, vanilla extract, melted butter and sugar.
- Using a whisk or electric mixer, beat in the milk gradually until a smooth batter forms with no lumps.
- Heat a lightly buttered crepe pan, or 8-inch skillet, over medium/high heat.
- Pour ¼ cup of the batter onto the pan, and then tip and rotate the pan to spread the batter as thinly as possible. Cook until lightly browned on both sides, about 1-2 minutes on each side.
- Mix all filling ingredients well in a small separate bowl.
- Lay out a crepe, generously coat with filling, roll tightly. Cut crepes in half.
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar, top with walnuts and serve.
