Breakfast Crepes filled with Ricotta

Serve with fresh fruit, banana bread, coffee or hot tea.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 eggs
  • ⅛ tsp salt
  • 1½ tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp sugar
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup walnuts for topping, chopped fine

Ingredients for Ricotta Filling:

  • 12 oz. cream cheese, room temp
  • 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • 1/3 cup sugar

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, add the flour, eggs, salt, vanilla extract, melted butter and sugar.
  2. Using a whisk or electric mixer, beat in the milk gradually until a smooth batter forms with no lumps.
  3. Heat a lightly buttered crepe pan, or 8-inch skillet, over medium/high heat.
  4. Pour ¼ cup of the batter onto the pan, and then tip and rotate the pan to spread the batter as thinly as possible. Cook until lightly browned on both sides, about 1-2 minutes on each side.
  5. Mix all filling ingredients well in a small separate bowl.
  6. Lay out a crepe, generously coat with filling, roll tightly. Cut crepes in half.
  7. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, top with walnuts and serve.

