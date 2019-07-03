Clam and Tomato Stew
Yield: 6-8 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 4 to 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 tomatoes, peeled and chopped
- 2-1/2 cups tomato juice
- 3 cups dry white wine
- 4 cups fish stock
- 4 dozen small whole raw shrimp, cleaned
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 2 cups small whole steamed and shucked clams
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat oil in Dutch oven.
- Saute garlic until tender. Add tomatoes, tomato juice, wine, and stock. Bring to a boil.
- Add shrimp and parsley and simmer, partially covered, until shrimp turns pink.
- Add clams and heat thoroughly.
- Season with salt and pepper.
