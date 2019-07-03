Clam and Tomato Stew

By -
0
7

Clam and Tomato Stew

Yield: 6-8 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 4 to 6 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 tomatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 2-1/2 cups tomato juice
  • 3 cups dry white wine
  • 4 cups fish stock
  • 4 dozen small whole raw shrimp, cleaned
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 2 cups small whole steamed and shucked clams
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in Dutch oven.
  2. Saute garlic until tender. Add tomatoes, tomato juice, wine, and stock. Bring to a boil.
  3. Add shrimp and parsley and simmer, partially covered, until shrimp turns pink.
  4. Add clams and heat thoroughly.
  5. Season with salt and pepper.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.