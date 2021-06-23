Garden Fresh Salsa

By -
0
11

Garden Fresh Salsa
Yield: approximately 2 1/2 cups

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tomatoes – large, seeded, coarsely chopped
  • 1 to 2 Serrano Chile Peppers – seeded and chopped
  • 1/3 c Green Onions – chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. Cilantro – fresh, chopped
  • 1 clove Garlic – minced
  • 2 Tbsp. Lime Juice
  • 1/4 tsp Salt
  • 1/2 cup Tomato Sauce

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until serving time. Serve with tortilla chips.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.