Garden Fresh Salsa
Yield: approximately 2 1/2 cups
Ingredients:
- 2 Tomatoes – large, seeded, coarsely chopped
- 1 to 2 Serrano Chile Peppers – seeded and chopped
- 1/3 c Green Onions – chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Cilantro – fresh, chopped
- 1 clove Garlic – minced
- 2 Tbsp. Lime Juice
- 1/4 tsp Salt
- 1/2 cup Tomato Sauce
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until serving time. Serve with tortilla chips.
