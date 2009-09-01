6lbs. pork spareribs

6oz. can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 1/4 cups barbecue sauce

5 tablespoons honey

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons mustard

Directions

Cut spareribs into serving size pieces. Place in large 4-quart saucepan or Dutch oven and cover ribs with cold water. Bring to boil over high heat; lower heat to medium-low, cover pot, and simmer ribs for 80-90 minutes or until they are tender.

While ribs are cooking, combine lemonade concentrate, barbecue sauce, honey, pepper, ketchup, and mustard in medium bowl and mix to blend. When ribs are done, drain well and place in two large 13×9? baking dishes. Pour lemonade mixture over ribs. Turn ribs to coat with sauce. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to eat, prepare and preheat grill. Remove ribs from marinade and place on grill. Grill ribs uncovered, 6? from medium coals, for 20-30 minutes, brushing frequently with marinade, until hot, browned, and slightly crisp. Discard any remaining marinade before serving. Makes 8-10 servings.

Make sure that you refrigerate the ribs in a shallow pan with the marinade immediately after they cook. They need to cool down quickly.