Mama’s Sweet Cornbread

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter, melted, divided
  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 12-oz. can evaporated milk

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Add 2 tablespoons butter to a cast iron skillet; place in oven while it heats up.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda; set aside.
  3. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, evaporated milk and remaining butter. Add egg mixture to cornmeal mixture, and mix until well moistened (batter will be a bit lumpy). Pour batter into hot skillet; bake at 425°F for 18-23 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean, or a little longer if you like a darker golden cornbread.
  4. Remove carefully from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve with additional pats of butter. Serves 4 to 6.

