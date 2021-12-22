Mama’s Sweet Cornbread
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter, melted, divided
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 12-oz. can evaporated milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Add 2 tablespoons butter to a cast iron skillet; place in oven while it heats up.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda; set aside.
- In another bowl, whisk together eggs, evaporated milk and remaining butter. Add egg mixture to cornmeal mixture, and mix until well moistened (batter will be a bit lumpy). Pour batter into hot skillet; bake at 425°F for 18-23 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean, or a little longer if you like a darker golden cornbread.
- Remove carefully from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve with additional pats of butter. Serves 4 to 6.
