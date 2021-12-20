Oyster Stew
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine
- 1 pint shucked oysters, undrained
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup half-and-half
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Dash of pepper
- Italian parsley sprigs, if desired
- Red bell pepper strips, if desired
Directions:
- Melt butter in 1 1/2-quart saucepan over low heat. Stir in oysters. Cook, stirring occasionally, just until edges curl.
- Heat milk and half-and-half in 2-quart saucepan over medium-low heat until hot.
- Stir in salt, pepper and oyster mixture; heat until hot. Garnish with parsley and bell pepper.
