Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup butter or margarine
  • 1 pint shucked oysters, undrained
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup half-and-half
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Dash of pepper
  • Italian parsley sprigs, if desired
  • Red bell pepper strips, if desired

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in 1 1/2-quart saucepan over low heat. Stir in oysters. Cook, stirring occasionally, just until edges curl.
  2. Heat milk and half-and-half in 2-quart saucepan over medium-low heat until hot.
  3. Stir in salt, pepper and oyster mixture; heat until hot. Garnish with parsley and bell pepper.

