Olive Oil & Maple Granola
Yield: 7 cups
Ingredients:
- 3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 cup raw pumpkin seeds, hulled
- 1 cup raw sunflower seeds, hulled
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut chips
- 1 1/4 cup raw pecans, left whole or coarsely chopped
- 3/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup packed light-brown sugar
- Coarse salt
Directions:
- Heat oven to 300°F.
- Place oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut, pecans, maple syrup, olive oil, sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl and mix until well combined.
- Spread granola mixture in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Transfer to oven and bake, stirring every 10-15 minutes, until granola is toasted, about 45 minutes.
- Remove granola from oven and season with more salt to taste. Let cool completely before serving or storing in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
