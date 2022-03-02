Maple Cinnamon Applesauce
Yield: 3 cups
Ingredients:
- 3 Gala apples (or another variety of sweet red apple)
- 3 Granny Smith or pippin apples
- 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. real maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (or more to taste)
- dash of sea salt
Directions:
- Peel, core and chop the apples into 2-inch chunks.
- In a heavy, nonreactive Dutch oven or saucepan over medium heat, combine the apple chunks, maple syrup, cinnamon and lemon juice. Cover and simmer for about 12 minutes, or until the apples have softened up a bit. (covering the pot of apples at first basically steams them, then uncovering the pot later in the cooking allows the liquid to reduce and the sweet apple flavor to intensify.)
- Uncover the pot and continue cooking, stirring occasionally to break up the larger chunks, until the apples are soft but still have some texture (5 to 10 minutes).
- Remove from heat and, if necessary, add more maple syrup, cinnamon or lemon juice, to taste.
- Serve warm or chilled; let it cool to room temperature before storing it in the fridge. Will keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!