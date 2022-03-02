Maple Syrup-Soaked Doughnut Holes
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup plus 1/4 cup whole milk
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon heavy cream
- 1/3 cup granulated maple sugar or white sugar plus more for yeast
- 2 1/4 teaspoons (1 package) active dry yeast
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 3 1/2 teaspoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 cups all-purpose flour plus more for surface
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 1/4 cups pure maple syrup
- Vegetable oil
Directions:
- Heat milk, cream, and 1 Tbsp. water in a small saucepan until an instant-read thermometer registers 110°–115°.
- Transfer to a small bowl and stir in a pinch of sugar. Sprinkle yeast over. Let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes.
- Using an electric mixer, beat remaining 1/3 cup sugar and eggs in a large bowl until pale and foamy, about 3 minutes. Gently stir in yeast mixture and melted butter.
- Add 2 cups flour and salt; stir until a very soft dough forms.
- Cover bowl with a clean kitchen towel. Let dough rise in a warm, draft-free area until doubled, about 1 1/2 hours. (Alternatively, cover bowl loosely with plastic wrap and allow dough to rise for 8 hours in the refrigerator.)
- Punch down dough and knead several turns in bowl; form into a ball. Transfer to a generously floured work surface.
- Sprinkle dough with flour and roll out to 1/2″ thickness. Cut out doughnut holes with cookie cutter. Transfer to a floured baking sheet. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rest for 20 minutes.
- Pour syrup into a large bowl. Attach deep-fry thermometer to the side of a large pot; pour in oil to a depth of 2″ and heat over medium heat until thermometer registers 350°.
- Working in batches, fry doughnuts, stirring gently with a slotted spoon to keep doughnuts rotating, until golden brown, about 2 minutes per batch.
- Using slotted spoon, transfer doughnuts to bowl of maple syrup; let soak, turning as more doughnuts are added, until doughnuts absorb syrup, about 15 minutes.
