Sausage – Spaghetti Casserole

Sausage – Spaghetti Casserole
Originally published on: May 16, 1968
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound pork sausage meat
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 1/3 cup chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped green pepper
  • 1 can tomato paste (6 oz.)
  • 1 can tomato sauce (8 oz.)
  • 1/4 tsp. oregano
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 8-oz. pkg. spaghetti
  • 2 Tbsp. Parmesan grated cheese

Directions:

  1. Put sausage, onion, celery and green pepper in heavy skillet or Dutch oven. Stir over medium heat until browned and crumbly.
  2. Add tomato paste, tomato sauce, oregano, salt, sugar and water; mix well. Cover and simmer about 30 minutes.

    3. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain.

  3. Alternate layers of spaghetti and sauce in greased baking dish; sprinkle with cheese and bake in a moderate oven about 20 minutes.

