Sausage – Spaghetti Casserole
Originally published on: May 16, 1968
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 pound pork sausage meat
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 1/3 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped green pepper
- 1 can tomato paste (6 oz.)
- 1 can tomato sauce (8 oz.)
- 1/4 tsp. oregano
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1 8-oz. pkg. spaghetti
- 2 Tbsp. Parmesan grated cheese
Directions:
- Put sausage, onion, celery and green pepper in heavy skillet or Dutch oven. Stir over medium heat until browned and crumbly.
- Add tomato paste, tomato sauce, oregano, salt, sugar and water; mix well. Cover and simmer about 30 minutes.
- Alternate layers of spaghetti and sauce in greased baking dish; sprinkle with cheese and bake in a moderate oven about 20 minutes.
Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain.
