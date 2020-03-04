Mashed Maple Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Maple Sweet Potatoes
Yield: 6 side-dish servings

Ingredients:

  • 3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons margarine or butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 to 1/3 cup half-and-half, light cream, or milk

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan cook potatoes, covered, in a small amount of boiling water for 30 to 35 minutes or until very tender; drain.
  2. Mash with a potato masher or beat with an electric mixer on low speed. Add maple syrup, margarine or butter, and salt.
  3. Gradually beat in enough half-and-half, light cream, or milk to make potato mixture light and fluffy. Pipe or spoon potato mixture onto serving plates.

