Mashed Maple Sweet Potatoes
Yield: 6 side-dish servings
Ingredients:
- 3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and quartered
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons margarine or butter
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 to 1/3 cup half-and-half, light cream, or milk
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan cook potatoes, covered, in a small amount of boiling water for 30 to 35 minutes or until very tender; drain.
- Mash with a potato masher or beat with an electric mixer on low speed. Add maple syrup, margarine or butter, and salt.
- Gradually beat in enough half-and-half, light cream, or milk to make potato mixture light and fluffy. Pipe or spoon potato mixture onto serving plates.
