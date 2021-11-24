Mashed Potato Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- 1 onion, peeled and chopped
- 2 cups cream
- 1 cup mashed potatoes
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Chopped parsley
Directions:
- Melt butter in saucepan and sauté carrots, celery, and onion until tender. Add cream and heat almost to a boil. (Do not boil.)
- Add potatoes and stir until blended. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped parsley.
