Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, chopped
  • 1 onion, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cups cream
  • 1 cup mashed potatoes
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Chopped parsley

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in saucepan and sauté carrots, celery, and onion until tender. Add cream and heat almost to a boil. (Do not boil.)
  2. Add potatoes and stir until blended. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped parsley.

