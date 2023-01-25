Mashed Potatoes with Parsnips and Caramelized Onions

By -
0
10

Mashed Potatoes with Parsnips and Caramelized Onions

Submitted by: NAME OF SUBMITTER of TheirTown, OH
Yield: Amount of Yield
Prep time:30 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 5 minutes

Great with baked chicken or lamb and fresh vegetables.

Ingredients:

  • 1 stick butter
  • 2 lg. onions, sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. rosemary, chopped
  • 6 parsnips, peeled and sliced
  • 5 large russet potatoes, peeled and sliced
  • 1 cup milk or cream, warmed

Directions:

  1. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a heavy large skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Add onions and cook until golden, stirring often, about 15 minutes.
  3. Mix in rosemary. Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add parsnips and potatoes, boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well.
  4. Return vegetables to pot; mash. Add warm milk and remaining butter; stir until smooth. Stir in onion mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleTomato Soup
Next articleTwice Baked Sweet Potatoes

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.