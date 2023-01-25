Mashed Potatoes with Parsnips and Caramelized Onions

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Total time:1 hour and 5 minutes

Great with baked chicken or lamb and fresh vegetables.

Ingredients:

1 stick butter

2 lg. onions, sliced

2 Tbsp. rosemary, chopped

6 parsnips, peeled and sliced

5 large russet potatoes, peeled and sliced

1 cup milk or cream, warmed

Directions: