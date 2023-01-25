Mashed Potatoes with Parsnips and Caramelized Onions
Prep time:30 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 5 minutes
Great with baked chicken or lamb and fresh vegetables.
Ingredients:
- 1 stick butter
- 2 lg. onions, sliced
- 2 Tbsp. rosemary, chopped
- 6 parsnips, peeled and sliced
- 5 large russet potatoes, peeled and sliced
- 1 cup milk or cream, warmed
Directions:
- Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a heavy large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add onions and cook until golden, stirring often, about 15 minutes.
- Mix in rosemary. Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add parsnips and potatoes, boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well.
- Return vegetables to pot; mash. Add warm milk and remaining butter; stir until smooth. Stir in onion mixture. Season with salt and pepper.
