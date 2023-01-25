Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 4 sweet potatoes, even in size and scrubbed
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 4 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
- 4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 4 Tbsp. marshmallow creme
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 F. Place sweet potatoes on a sheet tray and bake for 1 hour or until soft.
- Remove from the oven and let stand until cool enough to handle.
- Split potatoes and remove the potato to a medium sized bowl, reserving skins, and mix until almost smooth.
- In another bowl, add brown sugar, butter and cream cheese and all of the spices and mix well.
- Add the butter and cream cheese mixture to the sweet potato mash and mix completely.
- Add the filling back to the potato skins and place on a half sheet tray.
- Top with marshmallow creme and bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!