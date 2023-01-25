Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 4 sweet potatoes, even in size and scrubbed
  • 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 4 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • 4 Tbsp. marshmallow creme

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Place sweet potatoes on a sheet tray and bake for 1 hour or until soft.
  2. Remove from the oven and let stand until cool enough to handle.
  3. Split potatoes and remove the potato to a medium sized bowl, reserving skins, and mix until almost smooth.
  4. In another bowl, add brown sugar, butter and cream cheese and all of the spices and mix well.
  5. Add the butter and cream cheese mixture to the sweet potato mash and mix completely.
  6. Add the filling back to the potato skins and place on a half sheet tray.
  7. Top with marshmallow creme and bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

