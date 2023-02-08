Braised Beef Short Ribs
Serve with mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, and chocolate cake for dessert!
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 sm. onion, diced
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 4 whole beef short ribs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup flour
- ½ cup dry red wine
- 1½ cups beef broth
- 1 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 1 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 sprigs fresh rosemary
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- In a large dutch oven or oven safe pot with a lid, heat one tablespoon of oil over medium high heat. Add onion and carrots and cook for a few minutes, stirring constantly. Remove veggies to a plate.
- Season the ribs with salt and pepper and coat on all sides with flour.
- Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the pot and turn heat to high. Add ribs and brown on all sides, about a minute per side. Remove to a plate.
- Add the wine to deglaze the pan. Scrape the bottom of the pan to release any browned bits of flavor. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add beef broth, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir in tomato paste. Taste broth and add additional seasonings, if needed.
- Add ribs, veggies, and whole sprigs of thyme and rosemary to the pot. Cover with the lid and place into the oven.
- Cook at 350 F for 2 hours; reduce heat to 325 F and cook for an additional 30 to 45 minutes. Ribs should be very tender, nearly falling off the bone. Remove the pan from the oven and allow it to rest for 20 minutes, with the lid on, before serving.
- Skim off any fat that has risen to the top of the liquid before serving.
