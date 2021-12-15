Merry Cherry Chocolate Cordials

Merry Cherry Chocolate Cordials

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons rum extract
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries @ 30 cherries, drained pat dry, keep juice
  • 2 Tablespoon sugar

Glaze Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 teaspoon rum extract
  • 4 teaspoon cherry juice

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl. Add egg, vanilla and rum extract and beat well, until light and fluffy.
  3. Add the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and stir until smooth.
  4. Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls about the size of a walnut (larger if desired). Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Press center of each ball with thumb.
  5. Drain cherries and reserve juice. Place a cherry in indentation of each cookie ball.
  6. For glaze, whisk ingredients. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of mixture over each cherry and spread to cover.
  7. (More cherry juice may be added to keep frosting of spreading consistency.)
  8. Bake in preheated oven for 8-10 minutes.

