Merry Cherry Chocolate Cordials
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 teaspoons rum extract
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries @ 30 cherries, drained pat dry, keep juice
- 2 Tablespoon sugar
Glaze Ingredients:
- 1 Cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon rum extract
- 4 teaspoon cherry juice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl. Add egg, vanilla and rum extract and beat well, until light and fluffy.
- Add the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and stir until smooth.
- Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls about the size of a walnut (larger if desired). Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Press center of each ball with thumb.
- Drain cherries and reserve juice. Place a cherry in indentation of each cookie ball.
- For glaze, whisk ingredients. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of mixture over each cherry and spread to cover.
- (More cherry juice may be added to keep frosting of spreading consistency.)
- Bake in preheated oven for 8-10 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!