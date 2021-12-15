Lumps of Coal Cookies

Lumps of Coal Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  • 1/4 cup instant coffee
  • 2 cups whole wheat flour
  • 1-3/4 cups rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 2 cups brown sugar
  • 2 eggs, beaten

Directions:

  1. Heat the oven to 350ºF.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the granulated sugar, cocoa powder, and coffee.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oats, baking soda, and baking powder.
  4. In a large bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar.
  5. Add the coffee mixture and mix until it becomes mealy. Add the eggs and blend well. Add the flour mixture and stir until combined.
  6. Form 1-inch balls and arrange them on ungreased cookie sheets. Press each ball lightly with a fork.
  7. Bake for 8 to 12 minutes, or until the cookies are firm enough to lift off the cookie sheets. Cool.

