Lumps of Coal Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup instant coffee
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1-3/4 cups rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 2 eggs, beaten
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 350ºF.
- In a small bowl, combine the granulated sugar, cocoa powder, and coffee.
- In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oats, baking soda, and baking powder.
- In a large bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar.
- Add the coffee mixture and mix until it becomes mealy. Add the eggs and blend well. Add the flour mixture and stir until combined.
- Form 1-inch balls and arrange them on ungreased cookie sheets. Press each ball lightly with a fork.
- Bake for 8 to 12 minutes, or until the cookies are firm enough to lift off the cookie sheets. Cool.
